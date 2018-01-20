Drake Raps About Rumored Ex Jennifer Lopez In New Track, 'Diplomatic Immunity'

(Getty Images)
Is Drake still hung up on JLo?
The "Views" rapper surprised fans with two new
songs from his upcoming EP, "Scary Hours," at midnight on Saturday
morning.
The second track, "Diplomatic Immunity," made a clear mention of Jennifer Lopez, the musician's rumored former fling.
"2010 was when I lost my halo, 2017 I lost a JLo,"
Drake raps.
"A Rotterdam trip had me on the front page, though," he continues – the first two syllables seeming to craftily allude to JLo's new beau, ARod.
Drake and Jennifer made headlines in 2016 after the two got cozy backstage after the latter's Dec. 11 concert in Las Vegas.
"Look who rolled up to my show tonight to say hi!! @champagnepapi #lovehim #jlovegas #ALLIHAVE," JLo captioned an affectionate selfie of the pair.
Drake posted the same pic with a more flirtatious caption. "Lotta those," he typed next to an arrow pointing to a heart-eyed emoji.
The 31-year-old rapper raised even more eyebrows with his second Instagram that night, in which he held Jennifer's blinged-out Yankees cap.
"Sure I'll hold your diamond encrusted fitted while you catch this Vegas body #Jenny," he captioned the pic.
A few weeks later, Jennifer posted a romantic, caption-less photo of the two, fueling more rumors about a possible relationship.
But by February 2017, she had begun dating Alex Rodriguez. Since then, the "World of Dance" judge has been very public about her whirlwind romance with the baseball legend. The pair have graced both the Met Gala red carpet and the cover of Vogue.
Earlier this month, the couple took an emotional trip to Puerto Rico. Jennifer shared a photo from the visit, where she and Alex only have eyes for each other.
"Still many miles to go....but grateful to go the distance side by side with this amazing guy.... #hesmybestie #hesmyman #hesmysuperhero," she wrote in part.