Drew Barrymore Celebrates Her 43rd Birthday: 'Never Fight Age, It's A Losing Battle'

Drew Barrymore celebrated her 43rd birthday on Thursday with family and friends — and they clearly know how to make a birthday girl smile.

The "Never Been Kissed" star shared a touching photo on her Instagram account on Thursday where she's hugging her daughter and smiling with joy. Below her is a huge birthday cake with a massive picture of her childhood self surrounded by candles.

Drew used the caption of the cute snap to talk about what she's grateful for this year, especially friends and family.

"Most perfect birthday. Got to spend it with @jillkargman and @ivykargman and Nancy Fallon and my mom friends. And all my Trusted pack. Wolves who look out for one another and care about things other than themselves," Drew wrote alongside her photo.

"I am so inspired by those who choose to fight for what that believe in. I am excited for everyone who has Intention and fire right now. The youth who makes me confident for my daughters. And all things real and altruistic. This is the year of the dog fight. Do everything you can this year for true change. 43 and humbled," she continued.