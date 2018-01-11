Drew Barrymore The 'Crazy Cat Lady' Adopts Three New Kittens

Things are looking purr-fect for Drew Barrymore.
The actress shared on Instagram on Wednesday that she has some new adorable family members – three adorable adopted kittens!
"If you can believe, my daughters and I went to rescue a cat and came home with three kittens in need," she wrote.
"Or I just became the crazy cat lady? Names are (from left to right) LUCKY (Olive's cat) PEACH (Frankie's cat) FERN (mine) all females #GIRLGANG," the caption concluded.
The kitties join Drew and her two daughters, 5-year-old Olive and 3-year-old Fern and the family pup, Douglas.
Drew shared a sweet post about her dog in early December, posting a selfie with him.
"#holidayawareweek @aspca this is my Douglas. He is a rescue from the San Fernando Valley. With all fires and floods and tragedy that have changed the lives of people overnight in our country, people have pets that are family members as well," she wrote.
"Animals need us too. I am putting this in here because I support this amazing organization and they need all the resources they can get, from a year of difficulty and overwhelming disasters. Please give any time or money you can give to help take care of our pets. They take care of us right back," the post concluded.
-- Stephanie Swaim