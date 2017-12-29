Drew Barrymore Says She Doesn't Need A Relationship: 'My Daughters Are So Fulfilling'

Drew Barrymore is single, but she's not looking to mingle!

The "Santa Clarita Diet" actress told InStyle that she isn't rushing into another romantic relationship because she already has the love of her two children, 5-year-old Olive and 3-year-old Frankie.

"My daughters are so fulfilling that I feel like my cup is just avalanching over," she said in the magazine's February cover story. "If love took on a physical analogy form, I'd be an overstuffed turkey or a piñata. So I'm not really hungry for it at this moment. I don't think I would have ever known that I could be this content, this whole, without being in a romantic relationship. That would have been a surprise to my younger self."