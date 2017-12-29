Drew Barrymore Says She Doesn't Need A Relationship: 'My Daughters Are So Fulfilling'

Drew Barrymore is single, but she's not looking to mingle!
The "Santa Clarita Diet" actress told InStyle that she isn't rushing into another romantic relationship because she already has the love of her two children, 5-year-old Olive and 3-year-old Frankie.
"My daughters are so fulfilling that I feel like my cup is just avalanching over," she said in the magazine's February cover story. "If love took on a physical analogy form, I'd be an overstuffed turkey or a piñata. So I'm not really hungry for it at this moment. I don't think I would have ever known that I could be this content, this whole, without being in a romantic relationship. That would have been a surprise to my younger self."
Drew Barrymore visits the SiriusXM studio on January 27, 2017 in New York City (Getty Images)
The Flower Beauty founder divorced her daughters' father, art consultant Will Kopelman, in 2016.
"My girls make me stop—stop thinking and rushing and needing to do. They make the whole world totally stand still," Drew added. "They are the love I've always wanted to know."
For the nostalgic cover shoot, the 42-year-old star recreated looks from her childhood and reminisced about growing up in show business.
"From a young age, I was overly passionate and thought everything lived and died in a professional atmosphere because, back then, it was really all I had," she said. "I didn't have a family. I've been working as long as I can remember."
But with a production company, a makeup brand and a clothing line, the entrepreneur is happy with how far she's come over the years, both personally and professionally.
"I've grown and changed and evolved throughout the years, but I'm not, in spirit, that different from the kid in the pictures wearing giant poufy dresses," Drew explained. "I just had a lot of rebellion that had to calm down. But it did."