Drew Barrymore Verges On Tears In Emotional Women's March Video

Drew Barrymore was feeling the love at the Women's March!
Surrounded by a crowd of marching women in Los Angeles on Saturday, the "Santa Clarita Diet" actress took a video from her cell phone, capturing the emotional experience.
"Today, I march for women. And I have two daughers," Drew said before her voice cracked in near tears, overcome by the importance of the day.
"It's emotional to be in these places and in this time in the world," she continued with a smile on her face. "All I can say is, do it for her. And fight – fight like a girl."
"#march for all women. And I am here on behalf of my beautiful gender and my loves of my life ... my daughters Olive and Frankie #fightlikeagirl," Drew captioned the video.
Drew wasn’t the only actress that was inspired by the empowering day. Olivia Munn, one of the speakers at the event, post a group photo with four other Hollywood women: Lupita Nyong'o, Elizabeth Banks, Felicity Huffman and Eva Longoria Baston.
Olivia uploaded the heartwarming pic to her Instagram Stories with a simple caption: "Love."