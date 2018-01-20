Drew Barrymore Verges On Tears In Emotional Women's March Video

Drew Barrymore was feeling the love at the Women's March!

Surrounded by a crowd of marching women in Los Angeles on Saturday, the "Santa Clarita Diet" actress took a video from her cell phone, capturing the emotional experience.

"Today, I march for women. And I have two daughers," Drew said before her voice cracked in near tears, overcome by the importance of the day.

"It's emotional to be in these places and in this time in the world," she continued with a smile on her face. "All I can say is, do it for her. And fight – fight like a girl."