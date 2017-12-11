'DWTS' Alum Kym Johnson Herjavec & Robert Herjavec Are Expecting A Baby

The former "Dancing with The Stars" pro revealed in an Instagram post on Monday that she is pregnant by sharing a funny snap from her ultrasound.
"It's a thumbs up," the 41-year-old dancer captioned her photo.
Robert and Kym first met when they were partners on "Dancing" during the 20th season of the competition show. After being engaged for four months, the couple tied the knot in July of 2016 in front of their friends and family in Los Angeles.
This is the first child for Kym, but this will be the fourth child for the "Shark Tank" personality, he already has three children from a previous marriage.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
-- Kevin Zelman