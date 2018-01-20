Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn Are Engaged! See The Duo's Cute Announcement

According to Ed's post, the duo actually got engaged in 2017, but it looks like they've been keeping the news under wraps and enjoying some newly-engaged bliss. The Grammy winner and his leading lady were schoolmates in Suffolk, England, and reconnected years later. The pair have been largely inseparable since they started dating.

Ed hasn't been shy about his love for Cherry. He revealed last fall that his song "Perfect" was inspired by her, and he told British radio host Zane Lowe of Beats 1 that things had aligned perfectly in his life and he couldn't be more head over heels for Cherry.

"This has been the first time I've ever actually had the time to fall in love properly," Sheeran shared. "I've always got into relationships very passionately, but then I...go on tour for 18 months and everything will [be ruined]."

Congrats to the happy couple!

