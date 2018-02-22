Ed Sheeran Explains Why He Appears To Be Wearing A Wedding Band … And It's Not What You Think!

But the 27-year-old singer put the rumors to rest when he explained to Dan Wootton of British talk show Lorraine that the ring was actually just a male engagement ring that his leading lady had made for him.

"I never saw why men didn’t wear engagement rings. It’s the same commitment either way. Cherry made it for me herself out of silver clay. I really like it," Ed told Dan at the BRIT Awards red carpet.

He and Cherry announced they were engaged in a sweet Instagram post on January 20. Ed shared an adorable photo of himself cuddling up to Cherry and wrote, "Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx."