Ed Sheeran Explains Why He Appears To Be Wearing A Wedding Band … And It's Not What You Think!

Ed Sheeran is not a married man… yet!
The "Shape Of You" singer sent fans into a tizzy on Wednesday at the BRIT Awards when he hit the red carpet wearing a ring on his wedding finger and had been spotted wearing the same ring at a London performance earlier in the month. Fans thought he'd secretly tied the knot already with his fianceé Cherry Seaborn after a speedy engagement.
Ed Sheeran attends The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
But the 27-year-old singer put the rumors to rest when he explained to Dan Wootton of British talk show Lorraine that the ring was actually just a male engagement ring that his leading lady had made for him.
"I never saw why men didn’t wear engagement rings. It’s the same commitment either way. Cherry made it for me herself out of silver clay. I really like it," Ed told Dan at the BRIT Awards red carpet.
He and Cherry announced they were engaged in a sweet Instagram post on January 20. Ed shared an adorable photo of himself cuddling up to Cherry and wrote, "Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx."
Leave it to Ed to always have the most romantic gestures!