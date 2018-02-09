Ed Sheeran Recalls Falling For Fiancée At Taylor Swift's House In New 'End Game' Behind-The-Scenes Video

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran's friendship is the true "End Game."
In a new behind-the-scenes look at Taylor's "End Game" music video – featuring pal Ed and rapper Future – the duo adorably recounts the writing process of the hit track.
One of the lines in particular holds a special significance to the "Shape of You Singer" as it looks back at the beginning of his relationship with new fiancée Cherry Seaborn.
"I wanna talk about the Fourth of July line, because that makes me really happy," Taylor says.
"My relationship started on the Fourth of July…"
Taylor quickly interrupts and asks, "Whose house?"
"Taylor's house," he confesses.
The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer hosted the big Independence Day bash on July 4, 2015 for her entire squad. Friends like Gigi Hadid, Joe Jonas, Martha Hunt, the Haim sisters and Nick Jonas joined the celebration – but it was Ed and Cherry that were the real firework show!
"So the story was, I was at Taylor's party and the girl I went to school with ended up being in Rhode Island," Ed explains.
Ed popped the question just before the new year after over two years of dating. The 26-year-old redhead shared his engagement news to Cherry, 25, in a sweet Instagram post on Jan. 20.
"Got myself a fiance just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well," he wrote.
The cherry on top of Ed's "Perfect" romance? He has the total support of his bestie. In the "End Game" behind-the-scenes vid, she can't help but brag over the adorable way she helped celebrate the couple's first anniversary.
"Remember the sign that I made you for your first anniversary? 'Happy Ed-iver-cherry'! I'm still excited about it!"
"Platinum lyricist over there, everyone."
Taylor's childhood friend Abigail Anderson documented the sweet soiree in an Instagram post on July 5, 2015.
"When there's literally so much love around your only option is to make a room for all of your love banners & sing love songs to each other. @taylorswift we LOVE you," she captioned the pic.
Everyone could use a friend like Taylor!
