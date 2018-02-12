Elizabeth Hurley Bares Cleavage In Nearly-Topless Instagram Pic

Elizabeth Hurley isn't camera shy.
The 52-year-old actress ditched her bikini top in an Instagram post Monday – baring her cleavage in a loose-fitting robe.
"Bathroom selfie in my new Lizzie Robe in soft crochet," she captioned the pic.
If that doesn't sell her line of beachwear, what will?
The "Royals" star has been heating up Instagram with a series of bikini-clad pics promoting the new line.
Elizabeth sizzled in this cheetah print two-piece, flaunting her toned tummy on the beach.
And she showed off her gymnastics skills! The hot momma posted a snap doing a handstand against a palm tree in a tiny coral bikini.
If you got it, flaunt it!