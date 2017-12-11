Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, Rob Lowe And More Stars Evacuate Their Homes As Fires Rage

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi were forced to evacuate their Montecito, California, home on Sunday after Ellen revealed that their house was "under threat of being burned" by the wildfires raging through California.
Ellen took to Twitter to share the devastating news with her fans.
"Our house is under threat of being burned. We just had to evacuate our pets. I’m praying for everyone in our community and thankful to all the incredible firefighters. The live stream is on http://KEYT.com," Ellen shared.
The fire, which has been called the #ThomasFire, has been burning across the Santa Barbara and Ventura areas and has already destroyed 750 structures since it began on December 4, the Los Angeles Times reported. Authorities say the massive blaze has burned more than 230,000 acres and is the fifth-largest fire in California history.
Ellen also tweeted and shared Instagram updates about he beloved community.
"Everyone in the Montecito area is checking up on each other and helping to get people and animals to safety. I’m proud to be a part of this community. I’m sending lots of love and gratitude to the fire department and sheriffs. Thank you all. #ThomasFire."
The wealthy enclave of Montecito is also home to Oprah Winfrey and Rob Lowe. Rob also revealed on Twitter that he and his family were evacuating on Sunday.
"Praying for my town. Fires closing in. Firefighters making brave stands. Could go either way. Packing to evacuate now," Rob said.
Oprah tweeted her prayers for her community on Sunday.
The fire is still not contained and authorities are continuing to battle the massive blaze.