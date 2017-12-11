Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, Rob Lowe And More Stars Evacuate Their Homes As Fires Rage

"Our house is under threat of being burned. We just had to evacuate our pets. I’m praying for everyone in our community and thankful to all the incredible firefighters. The live stream is on http://KEYT.com," Ellen shared.

The fire, which has been called the #ThomasFire, has been burning across the Santa Barbara and Ventura areas and has already destroyed 750 structures since it began on December 4, the Los Angeles Times reported. Authorities say the massive blaze has burned more than 230,000 acres and is the fifth-largest fire in California history.

Ellen also tweeted and shared Instagram updates about he beloved community.