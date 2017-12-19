Ellen DeGeneres' Parody Of Justin Bieber's 'Mistletoe' Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

Ellen DeGeneres is gearing up for the holiday season and delivering a couple laughs while she's at it.

Ellen shared a funny parody video of Justin Bieber's "Mistletoe" this week on her show, and told guests that she had made a special cameo in the video.

The music video starts out the exact same way as the original video. Justin is standing in the middle of the street singing his holiday tune — that is until a car pulls ip behind him, with the headlights on, and starts honking. Ellen is in the driver's seat telling the Biebs to get out of the way.