Ellen Page Gets Married To Emma Portner!

Ellen Page is a married woman!
The "Juno" actress revealed that she married her longtime girlfriend, Emma Portner, in an Instagram post on Wednesday. "Can't believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife," Ellen wrote in the post which featured three photos, including one of their matching wedding bands.
In the first picture, their hands are outstretched and they have matching silver wedding bands. In the second photo, Ellen and Emma are embracing in a grassy field. In the final pic, it's a sweet photo of Emma walking with her hands up.
Ellen started posting photos of Emma over the summer and has since shared tons of pics of their time together. Emma is a dancer and choreographer and hails from Ottawa, Canada. According to an article in Dance Spirit magazine, Emma has choreographed routines for Justin Bieber and studied at Broadway Dance Center and Alvin Ailey.
Ellen came out as gay in 2014 at a Human Rights Campaign event.
Congratulations Ellen and emma!