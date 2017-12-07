Elton John Dedicates 'Your Song’ To Late Mother During Concert

Elton John stopped his concert at Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany to honor his late mother, Sheila Farebrother on Tuesday.

Elton addressed the crowd to share the sad news of her sudden passing.

"Yesterday was a sad and hard day for me because my mother passed away. I'm glad to say she passed away peacefully, with no pain. But maybe sooner than she should have done, so I was quite shocked. And I was thinking how I could pay tribute to her tonight and what song I should choose," Elton explained.