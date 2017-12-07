Elton John Dedicates 'Your Song’ To Late Mother During Concert

Elton John stopped his concert at Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany to honor his late mother, Sheila Farebrother on Tuesday.
Elton addressed the crowd to share the sad news of her sudden passing.
"Yesterday was a sad and hard day for me because my mother passed away. I'm glad to say she passed away peacefully, with no pain. But maybe sooner than she should have done, so I was quite shocked. And I was thinking how I could pay tribute to her tonight and what song I should choose," Elton explained.
The 70-year-old music legend performed his iconic hit "Your Song" in honor of his mother. Elton revealed he wrote the song at her house when his career was just beginning to take off.
"So this is the song I want to dedicate to her. And it's taken me from nowhere to somewhere. So thank you, Mom," he said before beginning his performance.
Sheila passed away suddenly on Monday, Dec. 4. Elton had just recently reconnected with his late mother after not speaking together for quite some time.
The “Rocket Man” singer first broke the news about his mother's passing with a very heartfelt tweet on Monday.
"So sad to say that my mother passed away this morning. I only saw her last Monday and I am in shock. Travel safe Mum. Thank you for everything. I will miss you so much. Love, Elton."
The cause of Sheila's death has not been revealed.
