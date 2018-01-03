Elton John Shares A Touching Note About His Mother's Funeral

Elton John shared an emotional tribute letter to his mother, Sheila Farebrother, following her funeral on Wednesday.
"Dear Mum, Today’s funeral was perfect.Having the service in the family chapel and attended by your brother and sister brought us all comfort. Having the service where Nan lived out her final days brought you and your Mother back together again. Tomorrow your friends will gather separately to say their good byes. I’ve chosen all the music so everything will be just right. Thank-you for bringing me into the world and for all that you have done for me.
Love, Elton #RIP," Elton captioned the post.
The "Crocodile Rock" singer shared the note next to a photo of a plaque dedicated to his mother. Sheila passed away at 92 years old on December 4. Elton announced the sad news in an Instagram post on the same day.
"So sad to say that my mother passed away this morning. I only saw her last Monday and I am in shock. Travel safe Mum. Thank-you for everything. I will miss you so much. Love, Elton," he wrote alongside a photo of him and his mother where they are both smiling.
The mother-son pair often had a strained relationship and had only recently reconciled. Elton announced their reconciliation on social media in a Mother's Day post last year and captioned it, "so glad we are back in touch."
The 70-year-old singer and his mom had an explosive fall out in 2008 after Sheila reportedly refused to cut off contact with two of Elton's former friends, Bob Halley and John Reid. Sheila told the DailyMail in 2015 that her relationship with the two was what caused strife in her relationship with her son.
