Elton John Shares A Touching Note About His Mother's Funeral

"So sad to say that my mother passed away this morning. I only saw her last Monday and I am in shock. Travel safe Mum. Thank-you for everything. I will miss you so much. Love, Elton," he wrote alongside a photo of him and his mother where they are both smiling.

The mother-son pair often had a strained relationship and had only recently reconciled. Elton announced their reconciliation on social media in a Mother's Day post last year and captioned it, "so glad we are back in touch."

The 70-year-old singer and his mom had an explosive fall out in 2008 after Sheila reportedly refused to cut off contact with two of Elton's former friends, Bob Halley and John Reid. Sheila told the DailyMail in 2015 that her relationship with the two was what caused strife in her relationship with her son.

