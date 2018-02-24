Emily Ratajkowski Got Married In A $200 Suit From Zara

Emily Ratajkowski shocked fans on Friday, February 23, when she got hitched to her boyfriend of a couple months, Sebastian Bear-McClard, at a New York City courthouse — but nobody not remotely surprised by her fabulous wedding day look.
The 26-year-old model showed off that she's a practical bride by opting for a $200 mustard yellow suit from Zara in lieu of an extravagant white dress. The groovy pantsuit features two pieces — a set of wide legs slacks that retail for a bargain of $69 and a double breasted suit coat with large yellow buttons for $129. She showed off her tiny waist by pairing the look with a brown belt and added some additional fun flare with a wide-brimmed hat with a birdcage.
Emily Ratajkowski tied the knot with her new boyfriend, Sebastian Bear-McClard, at the court house on February 23. (Credit: Instagram)
Emily Ratajkowski's wedding day style was totally unique. (Credit: Instagram)
Emily shared her look with her fans on her Instagram story on Friday. First she posted a pic where she hinted something big was coming by writing, "I have a surprise." Then she posted another pic where she was posing with her pal, The Fat Jew, and her new husband Sebastian and captioned it, "Soooo."
Then she finally posted an official shot of her and her hubby as bride and groom. She captioned it with a couple of ring emojis.
Congratulations to the gorgeous bride!