Emily Ratajkowski Got Married In A $200 Suit From Zara

Emily Ratajkowski shocked fans on Friday, February 23, when she got hitched to her boyfriend of a couple months, Sebastian Bear-McClard, at a New York City courthouse — but nobody not remotely surprised by her fabulous wedding day look.

The 26-year-old model showed off that she's a practical bride by opting for a $200 mustard yellow suit from Zara in lieu of an extravagant white dress. The groovy pantsuit features two pieces — a set of wide legs slacks that retail for a bargain of $69 and a double breasted suit coat with large yellow buttons for $129. She showed off her tiny waist by pairing the look with a brown belt and added some additional fun flare with a wide-brimmed hat with a birdcage.