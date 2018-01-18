Eric Church, Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne Will Perform Grammy Tribute For Route 91 Harvest Festival Victims

Three performers at last year's Route 91 Harvest Festival where a gunman opened fire on fans will perform a tribute at this year's Grammy Awards to honor victims killed at live music events this year.

Eric Church, Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne, who all performed at the three-day festival prior to the mass shooting last October, will collaborate on a special performance at the 60th annual Grammy Awards, airing live on CBS from New York City on Jan. 28.

The shooting in Las Vegas was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. modern history, but it also came in a year when 22 people were killed in a bombing outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, in May.

