Eva Longoria Looks Radiant As She Shows Off Baby Belly At Costume Designers Guild Awards

Talk about a glowing momma!
Eva Longoria looked absolutely radiant as she attended the Costume Designers Guild Awards on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. Eva, who is expecting her first child with husband José Baston, dazzled in a pale pink, silk dress with a matching trench coat. The slinky dress hugged her pregnant figure and showed off how fabulous she looks. Eva polished off the pretty look with her hair down straight, blush-toned makeup, a diamond necklace and a set of diamond studs.
20th CDGA (Costume Designers Guild Awards) - Arrivals BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 20: Actor-producer Eva Longoria attends the Costume Designers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
Eva was all smiles as she made her red carpet arrival — and was especially excited to see her pals Gina Rodriguez and Kerry Washington. The trio of fab women shared a huge hug on the carpet and Kerry joked that Eva's baby would get lots of love from her aunties.
"Sisters from other misters. That baby’s gonna have a lotta aunties! THANK YOU @evalongoria for that beautiful introduction. You and @lynpaolo made me cry! And congrats to miss @hereisgina on being a bad*ss brilliant & beautiful host!!! Love y’all. #cdga20," Kerry wrote alongside a photo of her with her pals.
Eva, 42, also shared a super fun snap with "Jane The Virgin" star Gina. Gina looked equally lovely at the award show in a brown, low-cut dress that showed off her fit physique. For her part, Kerry rocked a green and red, floral gown with sheer sections showing a hint of her legs.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 20: Actor Eva Longoria (L) and host Gina Rodriguez attend the Costume Designers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for JumpLine)
The women definitely have a tight bond and what a fun way to spend a Tuesday night.
Check out all the fashionable looks in the video above.