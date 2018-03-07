Eva Longoria Reveals Kerry Washington Is Her Biggest Helper As She Preps For Baby!

Leave it to the ultimate fixer, "Scandal's" Kerry Washington to be a huge help when it comes to prepping for baby!
Eva Longoria revealed in an exclusive interview with Access that she's been totally leaning on her bestie as she preps to welcome her first child, a baby boy, with husband José Bastón.
"Kerry has actually been one of my main friends that I've been leaning on during pregnancy," Eva dished to Access. "She helped me find a baby nurse, and [figure out what] a doula is. She's been an endless source of information."
Plus, she also hooked Eva up with a ton of maternity clothes!
"And she gave me this suitcase of maternity clothes. It's like the traveling suitcase — it just gets passed on. Then I have to add to it and then I'll pass it on. Kerry's been amazing," Eva dished.
Kerry, who has two kiddos of her own, clearly knows how to help her friend as she prepares for the ultimate role: motherhood!
Last month Kerry and Eva along with Gina Rodriguez shared this sweet photo of them touching Eva's baby belly. Of the adorable photo, Eva commented that her baby already is getting lots of love from her A-list pals.
"There is a lot of love for my son already. I am overjoyed and overwhelmed," Eva shared.
Eva and José are about three months away from welcoming their bundle of joy! But that hasn't stopped her from slowing down. She's been hard at work putting together a new line for her namesake collection: The Eva Longoria Collection in collaboration with HSN.
Hear what she had to say about the new line in the video above!