Eva Longoria Shares Sweet Photo Of Her Growing Baby Bump

Eva Longoria's baby bump is too cute!
The pregnant actress took to Twitter on Monday to share a sweet snap of her growing belly.
"New Year, new adventures! I'm so grateful to my beautiful family for giving this new baby so much love already," she wrote.
In the photo, she's wearing plaid pajamas, and multiple people are touching her stomach.
Last week, a rep confirmed to Access that the 42-year-old actress and husband José Bastón are expecting their first child together.
While this is the first time that Eva has shared a photo of her baby bump, her friend Olivia Munn shared a photo on Instagram last week that gave a peek of Eva's tummy.
"Christmas in Miami," she wrote. "When friends become family."
-- Stephanie Swaim