EXCLUSIVE! Benedict Cumberbatch Will Host The 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards In Monaco

Benedict Cumberbatch will host the 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards in Monaco on February 27, honoring athletes around the world for their massive achievements in sports. This will be the third time the "Sherlock" star has hosted the famous award show, previously hosting the 2014 Awards in Kuala Lumpur and the 2015 Ceremony in Shanghai.



Benedict, who is best known for his roles as Sherlock Holmes in "Sherlock," playing Allan Turing in "The Imitation Game" and in the Academy Award-winning "12 Year’s a Slave," is expected to bring his wit and humor to the stage to honor the athletes.

This year, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Lewis Hamilton, Mo Farah and Chris Froome will face off for Sportsman of the Year. The Sportswoman of the Year category is packed with Americans, with Allyson Felix, Katie Ledecky and Mikaela Shiffrin shortlisted in a year in which US athletics has received a record-equaling 12 nominations following a ballot by the world's media.

The Golden State Warriors and New England Patriots are nominated for the Laureus Team of the Year Award, while surfing world champion John John Florence and skateboard star Nyjah Huston have been nominated in the Laureus Action Sportsperson of the Year category.

Swimmer Caeleb Dressel, who matched Michael Phelps by winning seven gold medals in the World Championship, is nominated for Laureus Breakthrough of the Year, while Justin Gatlin is one of the six nominees for Laureus Comeback of the Year.



