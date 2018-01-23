Exclusive: Talk Show Host Steve Wilkos Feels Lucky To Be Alive

Steve Wilkos reveals how he's doing following a horrible car accident Sunday.
The "Steve Wilkos Show" star was driving in Darien, Conn. when his vehicle struck several poles and a tree before ending up on its side.
The former "Jerry Springer" bodyguard was transported to a Stamford hospital where he was treated for his injuries and later discharged.
He exclusively tells Access that he feels "thankful" after the near-death experience.
"I feel lucky to be alive after seeing my car," he revealed in a statement to Access. "I am so thankful to the first responders from Post 53 and our local police department in Darien, CT, as well as all the wonderful people who took care of me at Stamford hospital."