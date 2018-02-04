Family & Friends React To Kylie Jenner's Baby Announcement

(Instagram)
Kylie Jenner finally announced her pregnancy on social media Sunday, announcing her baby girl’s arrival.
Born on Feb. 1 at 4:43 PM and weighing 8 pounds, 9 ounces, the makeup mogul's little girl is the newest member of the Kardashian/Jenner family.
(YouTube)
"I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark," she wrote in an Instagram post. "I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how."
With Kylie's big secret out, the Kardashian squad took to social media to share their kongratulations to the “Life of Kylie” star.