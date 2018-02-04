Family & Friends React To Kylie Jenner's Baby Announcement

Pregnant Kylie Jenner

(Instagram)

Kylie Jenner finally announced her pregnancy on social media Sunday, announcing her baby girl’s arrival.

Born on Feb. 1 at 4:43 PM and weighing 8 pounds, 9 ounces, the makeup mogul's little girl is the newest member of the Kardashian/Jenner family.

Kylie Jenner

(YouTube)

"I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark," she wrote in an Instagram post. "I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how."

With Kylie's big secret out, the Kardashian squad took to social media to share their kongratulations to the “Life of Kylie” star.

Your growth and maturity over this time never failed to amaze me. So excited for this new addition! Wifey 4L ????

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

Congrats beautiful @kyliejenner ????????????????

A post shared by Touched By Tokyo - Hairstylist (@tokyostylez) on

Congrats Princess!!????@kyliejenner i love you endlessly i cant wait too meet your little Angel???????? shes so lucky to have such an Incredible Mommy! ????#kyliejenner #Blessings

A post shared by ARIEL (@makeupbyariel) on

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News