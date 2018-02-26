Fans Criticize Kendall Jenner's Toes In Jaw-Dropping Nude Photos

Kendall Jenner's sexy pics have some fans putting their foot in their mouth.

The 22-year-old supermodel stripped down for a series of stunning black-and-white photos by renowned photographer Sasha Samsonova, and posted them on her Instagram account on Sunday.

Kendall goes completely nude in the snaps – posing artistically on concrete steps and a wooden table. Though she looks gorgeous in the photos, fans were quick to criticize one of the model's features … her feet.

One user commented, "I love you but girl what is wrong with your toes?"

"That foot though," another wrote. "Wtf her toes!"

The shade continued with a third follower adding, "Toes are jacked and one foot is twice as long as the other."

Despite the negativity, some also defended Kendall amidst the flurry of body-shaming comments.

"You look amazing!! People are always going to find something to criticize!! Not a lot of people can look like this. You rock girl," a fan wrote back.

Kendall isn't the only Kardashian/Jenner family member to face cruel comments for sharing sexy pics on social media. 

Kim found herself in a major controversy earlier this year after posting a nude photo to Instagram that her daughter North West took.

Keep on keeping on, KarJenner fam!

