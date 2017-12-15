Fans Defend Taylor Swift After Celebratory Instagram Post Causes Backlash

The haters are going to "hate, hate, hate" – even as Taylor Swift celebrates her massively successful year.
The 28-year-old superstar posted a sweet message to fans on Wednesday in honor of her birthday.
"I love you guys so much … I couldn’t have asked for a better year, all thanks to you," she wrote on Instagram. "Thanks for all the birthday wishes. Can’t wait to see what 28 will be like."
Social media quickly attacked Taylor for lauding 2017 as a great year when it has been racked with political tension.
Loyal fans leapt to the "Gorgeous" singer's defense – pointing out that she had several incredible accomplishments this year.
Taylor's record-breaking album – "reputation" – was a massive critical and commercial success, earning rave reviews and selling over 1.6 million copies in just one month of release. "reputation" is hailed as the best-selling album of 2017.
The pop star also scored two Grammy nominations and took home Song of the Year at the CMA Awards for "Better Man" – the No. 1 country song she penned for Little Big Town.
Look what you made her do. Congrats on an epic 2017, Taylor!