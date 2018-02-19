Fergie Speaks Out Following Her NBA All-Star Game Performance: I 'Honestly Tried My Best'

Fergie knows how to take criticism in stride.
Following her now-viral performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Sunday's NBA All-Star Game, the singer admitted in statement to Access on Monday that her unique take on the song didn't exactly go over as planned.
"I've always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA," she began.
(Getty Images)
Fergie may have acknowledged that her version wasn't traditional, but went on to stress that her heart was in the right place.
"I'm a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn't strike the intended tone," her statement continued. "I love this country and honestly tried my best."
Social media ignited upon Fergie's sexy, jazz-influenced performance, with most reactions ranging from snarky to confused.
Commentator Charles Barkley joked on air that he "needed a cigarette" afterward, but his fellow NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal was quick to come to the Dutchess' defense.
"Don't do that to my Fergie, leave her alone," he said. "Fergie, I love you. It was different, it was sexy, I loved it."
-- Erin Biglow