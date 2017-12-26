'Fifty Shades Freed' Gives A Close-Up Look Of Anastasia and Christian's Wedding

It's official — Anastasia Steele makes a beautiful bride.
"Fifty Shades Freed" shared a close-up look of Anastasia and Christian Grey dancing at their wedding in a tweet on Christmas Day. In the video, Anastasia is clad in a a white, lace, off-the-shoulder wedding dress with buttons down the back. She has her hair pulled back in a low bun and it is held back with a sparkling hair pin. For his part, Christian looks handsome in a black tuxedo with a white floral boutonnière.
This isn't the first time we got a little sneak peek of the dress — the pair danced a bit in the trailer for the upcoming movie. However, this is the first time we've gotten a more detailed look at Anastasia's stunning gown. The lace gown fits her like a glove and showcases her classic yet sexy taste.
"Fifty Shades Freed" hits theaters on Valentine's Day in 2018.