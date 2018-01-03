Fire Breaks Out At Bill & Hillary Clinton's Chappaqua, New York Home

Authorities responded to a fire at Bill and Hillary Clinton's longtime home in Chappaqua, New York, on Wednesday. New Castle Police Department told Access that they received a call at 2:51 pm and the Chappaqua Fire Dept and New Castle Police responded. The fire was extinguished by 3:17 pm. It is unclear whether any members of the Clinton family were at the property at the time of the fire. Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported and an ambulance left the scene without transport.

The fire seemed to have broken out in the second story of a building on the backside of the property that also looks like a garage. CBS New York posted footage of firefighters going in and out of a second floor window. There doesn't appear to be any serious damage on the outside of the property.

Hillary's Communication Director Nick Merrill responded to the reports as well on Twitter.





"This report is wrong, & creating much hysteria.Yes, a small fire broke out in the @SecretService facility today on Clinton property, in a building not connected to their home. Fire was put out, local FD responded. The Clintons were not home. All is ok," Merrill wrote on Twitter.



