First Glimpse Of Chicago West Is Revealed In Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Video

Chicago West has made her big debut!
Kim Kardashian's little one is shown in Kylie Jenner's new video about her pregnancy,which she released on Sunday.
The reality star is seen greeting her big sister Kim Kardashian's third child, as she waits to give birth to her first child with Travis Scott.
(YouTube)
Kylie remained mum throughout her entire pregnancy, only announcing the big news after she gave birth on Feb. 1.
"I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark," she wrote on Instagram. "I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how."
(YouTube)
Chicago West is the third child for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. She joins big sis North West and brother Saint West.
Chicago was born via surrogate in mid January.
(YouTube)
-- Stephanie Swaim