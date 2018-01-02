'Fixer Upper' Stars Chip And Joanna Gaines Are Expecting Their Fifth Baby!

Baby makes seven for Chip and Joanna Gaines!
"Fixer Upper" stars Chip and Joanna announced that they are expecting their fifth kiddo in a sweet Instagram post on Tuesday. In the photo, Chip is pushing out his belly while Joanne is cradling her baby bump and has a hand on Chip's stomach. Chip captioned the snap, "Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT) @joannagaines."
The HGTV stars are already parents to Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 7, who regularly appear on their show.
Joanna hinted that she had some baby news in her 2018 new year post on Instagram. "
"New year, new hope… Be expectant. There is just something about fresh faith and unwavering trust that brings life to our souls. May this be your best year yet. #2018," Joanna wrote on Instagram Monday.
The duo, who announced last year that they would be ending their beloved HGTV show after this season, told Access at the time that they wanted to focus more on family this year and other projects.
It looks like the duo will have their hands full without all the shiplap with another baby in tow!
Congratulations Chip and Jo!
