'The Flash': Iris West Allen Is Suiting Up (See Her Speedster Look)

"The Flash" is getting a new speedster, at least
temporarily.
Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) has a new look as she suits up for the March 13 episode of The CW superhero drama (it's titled, "Run, Iris, Run").
In her new supersuit, which was revealed on Thursday, Iris even has a handy mask to help conceal her identity.
Iris West Allen (Candice Patton) in her supersuit from The CW's 'The Flash' (The CW)
While she's not a metahuman at the minute on the show, Iris will become one after Team Flash has a run in with a new character – Matthew, also known as Melting Pot (Leonardo Nam).
Melting Pot has the ability to switch people's DNA and when facing off with our gang of heroes, this bus meta will transfer Barry's superspeed to his wife, Iris!
Iris getting Barry's powers will force Mr. Allen into the role of team leader.
"The Flash" returns with new episodes on Tues., Feb. 28 at 8/7c on The CW.
-- Jolie Lash