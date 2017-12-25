Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard & Wife Welcome Baby Girl, Olivia Rose

It's time to sing lullabies!
Florida Georgia Line singer Tyler Hubbard and wife Hayley Hubbard welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Olivia Rose, on Saturday, December 23.
The "H.O.L.Y" singer announced the happy news in an Instagram post on Christmas Eve. "I had no idea I could love somebody as much as I love @hayley_hubbard but last night God gave us Olivia Rose and melted our hearts," he captioned the snap. "We love this little girl more than words can describe and it hasn’t even been 24 hours yet. Our life has been forever been changed for the better."
In the series of photos, the couple is smiling and laughing as they coo over their newborn. In one snap, Tyler is gently kissing his wife's forehead as she holds their baby.
"I can't wait to share more photos with y’all," he continued. "I'll try to contain myself from being the annoying parent that post 50 pics a day but I’ve already taken over 100 so forgive me."
Hayley also shared the same photo and an announcement on her own Instagram. "On cloud nine with our new little bundle of joy Olivia Rose!! God couldn’t have brought us a more perfect gift this Christmas. What. a. miracle!! It hasn’t even been 24 hours and Tyler has been so fun to watch as a new Dad 😍," she wrote.
The happy couple announced they were expecting their first child in June. The duo married in July 2015.