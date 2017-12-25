Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard & Wife Welcome Baby Girl, Olivia Rose

In the series of photos, the couple is smiling and laughing as they coo over their newborn. In one snap, Tyler is gently kissing his wife's forehead as she holds their baby.

"I can't wait to share more photos with y’all," he continued. "I'll try to contain myself from being the annoying parent that post 50 pics a day but I’ve already taken over 100 so forgive me."

Hayley also shared the same photo and an announcement on her own Instagram. "On cloud nine with our new little bundle of joy Olivia Rose!! God couldn’t have brought us a more perfect gift this Christmas. What. a. miracle!! It hasn’t even been 24 hours and Tyler has been so fun to watch as a new Dad 😍," she wrote.

The happy couple announced they were expecting their first child in June. The duo married in July 2015.

