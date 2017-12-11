This Florida Teen Is Jennifer Lawrence's Long-Lost Twin

"At first I thought it was a joke when people started saying I looked like Jennifer Lawrence. But when I started getting dozens of comments about my JLaw similarities, I started to realize it myself. In my hometown, people know they're not going to see a real celebrity, so I've been told I look like her, but never confused. But when visiting New York, people will ask me for autographs. I think one of my favorite examples is when a woman said 'Jennifer, I'm your biggest fan!' I told her, 'I'm not Jennifer!' but the woman immediately said, 'are you sure?' I'll never forget her reaction."

If you head over to Alexia's Instagram it's just more proof of her JLaw similarities.

What do you think? Does Alexia look like Jennifer Lawrence?

-- Kevin Zelman