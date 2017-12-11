Alexia Maier from Ponte Vedra, Florida seems to have forgotten about her Oscar-winning, long-lost sister, Jennifer Lawrence!
Although there is no direct relation between Alexia and Jennifer, we can't help but notice how similar the two women look. The signed actress and model gets a lot of comment on her Instagram about her not-so-secret doppelganger.
This Florida Teen Is Jennifer Lawrence's Long-Lost Twin (Instagram)
Alexia told the Daily Mail about being constantly stopped for photos and autographs because everyone believes she's the actual Jennifer Lawrence.
"At first I thought it was a joke when people started saying I looked like Jennifer Lawrence. But when I started getting dozens of comments about my JLaw similarities, I started to realize it myself. In my hometown, people know they're not going to see a real celebrity, so I've been told I look like her, but never confused. But when visiting New York, people will ask me for autographs. I think one of my favorite examples is when a woman said 'Jennifer, I'm your biggest fan!' I told her, 'I'm not Jennifer!' but the woman immediately said, 'are you sure?' I'll never forget her reaction."
If you head over to Alexia's Instagram it's just more proof of her JLaw similarities.
What do you think? Does Alexia look like Jennifer Lawrence?
-- Kevin Zelman