Former Motorhead Guitarist Edward 'Fast Eddie' Clarke Dead At 67

British hard rock band Motorhead says former guitarist Edward "Fast Eddie" Clarke has died aged 67.

Motorhead says on Facebook that Clarke died Wednesday in a hospital while being treated for pneumonia.

Clarke joined Motorhead soon after it was founded in 1975 by former Hawkwind bassist Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister. He was the final survivor of the band's classic lineup: Lemmy, Clarke and drummer Phil "Philthy Animal" Taylor.