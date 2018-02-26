Frances McDormand Says John Wayne Was The Inspiration For Her Character In 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri'

Frances McDormand drew inspiration for her role as Mildred in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri" from western star, John Wayne. Frances opened up about prepping for her Oscar-nominated role in a new featurette for the film. She revealed she asked to make physical changes to her character's appearance — adding in a bandana and a jumpsuit — and also took mental cues from Wayne, who she felt represented her character's personality.

Frances, who is nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri," has had a huge 2018 award season so far with the film and her role. She won a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama, A BAFTA for BAFTA Film Award Best Leading Actress, A Critics Choice Award for Best Actress, and a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role.

Check out the featurette below: