Frances McDormand Wins Best Actress Award At The 2018 BAFTAs

Frances McDormand has won the best actress prize at the British Academy Film Awards for her performance as a bereaved mother in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."
Critics and viewers have called McDormand riveting as a mother seeking justice for her murdered daughter in Martin McDonagh's tragicomic film.
Unlike most women in attendance, McDormand did not dress all in black in a gesture against sexual harassment. She opted for a red and black dress.
(Getty Images)
McDormand acknowledged her attire, noting "I have a little problem with compliance. But I want you to know that I stand in full solidarity with my sisters tonight in black."