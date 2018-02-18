Frances McDormand Wins Best Actress Award At The 2018 BAFTAs

Frances McDormand has won the best actress prize at the British Academy Film Awards for her performance as a bereaved mother in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."



Critics and viewers have called McDormand riveting as a mother seeking justice for her murdered daughter in Martin McDonagh's tragicomic film.

Unlike most women in attendance, McDormand did not dress all in black in a gesture against sexual harassment. She opted for a red and black dress.



