Frances McDormand Wins Best Actress Award At The 2018 BAFTAs

Frances McDormand has won the best actress prize at the British Academy Film Awards for her performance as a bereaved mother in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

Critics and viewers have called McDormand riveting as a mother seeking justice for her murdered daughter in Martin McDonagh's tragicomic film.

Unlike most women in attendance, McDormand did not dress all in black in a gesture against sexual harassment. She opted for a red and black dress.


Martin McDonagh Pete Czernin and Graham Broadbent, winners of the Outstanding British Film award, Sam Rockwell, winner of the Best Supporting Actor award and Frances McDormand, winner of the Best Actress award pose in the press room during the EE British

(Getty Images)

READ: 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' Wins Outstanding British Film Award At The BAFTAs

McDormand acknowledged her attire, noting "I have a little problem with compliance. But I want you to know that I stand in full solidarity with my sisters tonight in black."

Copyright ©
2018 by
Associated Press.
All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News