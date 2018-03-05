Frances McDormand's Oscar Award Was Stolen & A Man Has Been Arrested — The Dramatic Way She Got Her Oscar Back

Frances McDormand's Best Actress Oscar Award was stolen at the Governors Ball on Sunday.
The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Access that a man who tried to steal Frances' Oscar Award during the Governors Ball has been booked.
Here's what happened — Frances set her Oscar statuette down on her table at the Governors Ball, and a man named Terry Bryant came by and picked it up. Access sources revealed that Frances was frantically looking around for her Oscar after she noticed that it was gone. She had to leave the Governor's Ball without it and Access overheard Frances asking for a "chocolate Oscar" instead.
Bryant was photographed by Wolfgang Puck's photographer holding Frances' Oscar statuette and dashing out. According to New York Times reporter Cara Buckley, the photographer chased him down and got the Oscar back.
Cara tweeted, "Security at the Governors Ball are looking for this guy, who grabbed Frances McDormand’s Oscar and ran out with it. Wolfgang Puck’s photographer stopped him, got the Oscar back, and the guy disappeared back into the ball. Apparently Frances has said to let him go. #Oscars #Drama."
The Los Angeles PD confirmed that the man in the Twitter picture is Terry Bryant. According to the LAPD, Terry was transported to a hospital for an evaluation and then brought to Hollywood PD for booking. In the booking sheet, Terry was arrested on March 4 just before midnight and was booked by 4 AM the next day.
Frances was eventually reunited with her Oscar.
Access has reached out to Frances for comment.