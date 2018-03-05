Frances McDormand's Oscar Award Was Stolen & A Man Has Been Arrested — The Dramatic Way She Got Her Oscar Back

Cara tweeted, "Security at the Governors Ball are looking for this guy, who grabbed Frances McDormand’s Oscar and ran out with it. Wolfgang Puck’s photographer stopped him, got the Oscar back, and the guy disappeared back into the ball. Apparently Frances has said to let him go. #Oscars #Drama."

The Los Angeles PD confirmed that the man in the Twitter picture is Terry Bryant. According to the LAPD, Terry was transported to a hospital for an evaluation and then brought to Hollywood PD for booking. In the booking sheet, Terry was arrested on March 4 just before midnight and was booked by 4 AM the next day.

Frances was eventually reunited with her Oscar.

Access has reached out to Frances for comment.