'Friends' Fans Freak Out Over Fake Movie Trailer

(NBC)
'Friends' fans faced the ultimate fake out over a super realistic movie trailer.
It's been nearly 14 years since NBC said goodbye to the beloved sitcom – and it's no secret that the world has desperately been waiting for a reunion since.
A fan-made trailer for a potential big screen reunion went viral, with many believing Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Ross, Joey and Chandler were really returning for a movie of the hit show.
"This picks up a few years where the final season left off with Ben and Emma grown up," a description for the video reads. "Mike and Phoebe have trouble with marriage, Monica and Chandler are getting a divorce, Joey couldn't find someone, and Ross and Rachel have trouble after many years of not being together!"
"Filled with some surprise appearances by today's actors, along with some old friends (no pun intended), this movie will be an all-star extravaganza, while showing a lesson in being there for each other," it continues.
In the fake teaser, Monica and Rachel continue to be the ultimate besties by supporting each other through dramatic life changes. Phoebe has given up music to be a doctor – and may be hiding a secret romance with Ross!
As for Joey, he finally made it in Hollywood! The teaser shows him accepting a Golden Globe. Not bad for Dr. Drake Ramoray.
The reunion concept has racked up over four million views in just a week, and the reactions have been priceless.
Yep, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt Leblanc and Matthew Perry are still on a break – and it hurts.