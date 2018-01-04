'Game Of Thrones': Final Season To Premiere In 2019

A raven has arrived bringing some "Game of Thrones" news.

The final season of "Game of Thrones" – the show's eighth – will premiere in 2019, HBO announce on Thursday.

The cable network also confirmed the maesters directing Season 8 -- showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, David Nutter (who won an Emmy for helming Season 5's finale, "Mother's Mercy"), and Miguel Sapochnik (who also picked up an Emmy for directing Season 6's infamous "Battle of the Bastards" episode).