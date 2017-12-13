George & Amal Clooney Give Headphones To Passengers On Their Flight With Their 6-Month-Old Twins

George and Amal Clooney set the standard high when it comes to parents flying with their babies on board.

The couple was recently on a British Airlines flight with their 6-month-old twins, Alexander and Ella, and the high-profile couple reportedly decided to give fellow passengers a gift.

Amal and George passed around noise-cancelling headphones to every first-class passenger along with a personal note apologizing in advance if their twins cry at all during the flight, according to US Weekly.