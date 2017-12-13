George & Amal Clooney Give Headphones To Passengers On Their Flight With Their 6-Month-Old Twins

George and Amal Clooney set the standard high when it comes to parents flying with their babies on board.
The couple was recently on a British Airlines flight with their 6-month-old twins, Alexander and Ella, and the high-profile couple reportedly decided to give fellow passengers a gift.
Amal and George passed around noise-cancelling headphones to every first-class passenger along with a personal note apologizing in advance if their twins cry at all during the flight, according to US Weekly.
Director Quentin Tarantino reportedly joyfully accepted the headphones, but luckily for everyone on board the twins didn't make a sound.
George and Amal, 39, have been together since 2013, and got engaged 8 months later. The iconic couple have now been married for three years and they happily welcomed their twins this past June.
George and Amal are doing the whole flying with kids thing right!
-- Kevin Zelman