George Clooney & Amal Clooney Donate $500,000 To Parkland Students' March For Our Lives

George Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney, will donate $500,000 to the March for Our Lives, a rally in Washington D.C. to try and advocate for gun control following the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., last week.

The Clooneys released a statement on Tuesday, vowing their support to stand with marchers in Washington D.C..

"Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School.Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country, and in the name of our children Ella and Alexander, we’re donating 500,000 dollars to help pay for this groundbreaking event. Our children’s lives depend on it."

The rally will take place on March 24 and was organized by five teenagers who survived the shooting that claimed the lives of 17 of their classmates. The student organizers — Jacqueline Coren, Emma Gonzalez, Cameron Kasky, David Hogg, and Alex Wind — are also working with Everytown for Gun Safety.

On the March website, their mission statement reads, "On March 24, the kids and families of March For Our Lives will take to the streets of Washington DC to demand that their lives and safety become a priority and that we end gun violence and mass shootings in our schools today. March with us in Washington DC or march in your own community. On March 24, the collective voices of the March For Our Lives movement will be heard."

Rallies are expected to take place across the United States.

The Clooneys are the latest celebs to show their support. Amy Schumer, Mark Ruffalo, Julianne Moore and Lady Gaga have also taken to social media to show their support for the march.