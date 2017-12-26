George Michael's Family Pays Tribute To Him On The First Anniversary Of His Death

"This Christmas will be hard without him, but we know that we are not alone in our mourning the anniversary of his loss, and that the sadness of our wider family, and true friends, is shared by many of you. We are at ‘that age’ and realize that this year many of you will have had difficult losses too," the letter continued.



The letter addressed George's love of Christmas and how he would have wanted his fans and loved ones to stop and enjoy the holiday season.

"Yog, who loved Christmas, and always hoped it would snow… would want each of you that admired and loved him, (yes—he knows you did!!) to take a moment, raise a glass, enjoy his music and think of him fondly, making sure to enjoy your time with, and appreciate your family and friends. As we all know Christmas is not always easy, life isn’t perfect, and families are complicated…," the letter stated.

The letter continued with an ask for all those who adored his music to go ahead and tell their loved ones how much they care.

"Yog shared his music with all of us, and many of you connected deeply with his words, yet in life, many hold their own important words and feelings inside, as so often they are the hardest to say out loud. So if you can, in his memory this year, take a moment and a deep breath and say those ‘I Love You’s’ out loud. We all think there is time, don’t we? – but, just maybe, it’s later than you think… Have a good Christmas everyone… and as our darling Yog would say… "Take Care."

George's partner at the time of his death, Fadi Fawaz, also shared a touching tribute on Monday on his Instagram page. Fadi captioned his photo, "Merry Christmas to you George ❤️"