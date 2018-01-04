'The Gifted' Renewed For A Second Season

Prepare to learn more about the mutant underground.
Fox has renewed its Marvel/X-Men universe-set series, "The Gifted," for a second season, the network announced on Thursday at its portion of the Television Critics Association Winter Tour.
Season 1, which premiered in the fall, concludes on Monday, Jan. 15, in a two-hour season finale, kicking off at 8 PM ET/PT.
The series stars Stephen Moyer and Amy Acker as Reed and Kate Strucker, parents to teenage mutants Lauren (Natalie Alyn Lind) and Andy (Percy Hynes White). Other stars include Sean Teale as Eclipse, Jamie Chung as Blink, Emma Dumont as Lorna and Blair Redford as John.
-- Jolie Lash