Gigi Hadid Calls Out Haters For Body-Shaming Her Changing Appearance

"Over the last few years I've been properly medicated to help symptoms including those, as well as extreme fatigue, metabolism issues, body’s ability to retain heat, etc.," Gigi wrote. "I was also part of a holistic medical trial that helped my thyroid levels balance out."

Gigi went on to admit that lifestyle factors including stress and travel do play a role in her physique, and that she is slimmer than she'd like to be at this point. Ultimately, however, she feels her best – and that's what matters most.

"[I] am still learning and growing with my body everyday, as everyone is," she wrote, before shutting down accusations of drug use.

"Stop putting me in that box just because u dont understand the way my body has matured," she added, also making it clear that she's through issuing clarifications on her own behalf.