Gigi Hadid Talks #MeToo Movement With Empowering Speech At NYFW

Model Gigi Hadid says time's up for abuse in the fashion industry.

Before taking the runway at Jeremy Scott's New York Fashion Week show Thursday, Hadid praised those bravely speaking out about mistreatment in the modeling world.

"I'm so happy that people are finding their power and the strength to be able to come out and be brave," Hadid said. "It's definitely putting priorities in the right place."

And she offered this message to young models: "No job is ever worth being uncomfortable."

"That's something that my mom taught me. ... She never sugarcoated that stuff for us. She just said, 'If you're ever uncomfortable, you know, no job is worth staying,'" Hadid said of her mother, former model and "Real Housewife" Yolanda Hadid. "So I just want girls, girls coming into the industry to know that they have that power."