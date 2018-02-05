Gisele Breaks Her Silence After Tom Brady's Super Bowl Loss & Pens Emotional Tribute To Him

Tom Brady may have failed to clinch another Super Bowl win on Sunday night as the Eagles soared to a 41-33 win at Super Bowl LII, but there was one person who was proud of the New England Patriots quarterback no matter what -- his wife, Gisele.
After hours of social media silence following the devastating Patriots loss, Gisele took to Instagram on Monday to say how much she respects her hubby's work ethic and drive.
She shared a picture of her family hugging post-game and wrote the following message, "Congratulations Eagles for winning the Super bowl, what a game that was! Congratulations Patriots for giving your best and to my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see ever day all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do. We love you! ❤️"
Tom definitely has a huge cheer squad! Before the game, his supermodel wife shared a photo of their family members, including his mom, Galynn, sporting special T-shirts with his number "12" written across them.
There's always next year!