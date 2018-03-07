'The Good Doctor' Renewed For Season 2

The prognosis for "The Good Doctor" is excellent. ABC has renewed the show for Season 2.



"'The Good Doctor's" message of inclusiveness resonates with our viewers and is a hallmark of what we aim to accomplish here at ABC," Channing Dungey, President of ABC Entertainment said in a statement on Wednesday. "This series has quickly joined the zeitgeist and broken records in the competitive television landscape. We are thrilled to announce that Dr. Shaun Murphy will be back for another season."

In the series, "Bates Motel" alum Freddie Highmore plays Dr. Shaun Murphy, a surgical resident who has autism and savant syndrome. Although some staff and board members at St. Bonaventure hospital had their reservations about Shaun at the start of the season, he's quickly become a valued member of the team, helping out Dr. Neil Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) on difficult cases each week.