Governor's Ball Cocktail Recipes: Check Out These Don Julio Tequila Drinks!

Wonder what the stars will be sipping at this year's Governor's Ball following the Academy Awards?

Check out the Tequila Don Julio 2018 Governor's Ball Cocktails created by Charles Joly.

THE PROTAGONIST

Tequila Don Julio Blanco, Pimm’s No. 1, fresh citrus, tonic, cucumber & borage

Ingredients:

1 1/2 ounces Tequila Don Julio Blanco

1/2 ounce Pimm’s The Original No. 1 Cup

3/4 ounce Fresh Lemon Juice

1/4 ounce Simple Syrup

2 ounces Tonic Water

Sliced Cucumber and Borage Flowers for Garnish

Preparation:

1. Combine Don Julio Blanco, Pimm’s, lemon juice and simple syrup in a cocktail shaker with ice. Gently shake and roll in tonic water.

2. Pour over fresh ice in a Collins glass.

3. Garnish: Wrap thin cucumber slice around inside of glass and top with borage flowers.

Inspiration:

The Protagonist, starring Tequila Don Julio Blanco, is the hero of the evening. Refreshing, complex, elegant and celebratory all wrapped up in one beautiful cocktail. The pure essence of the tequila lays the foundation for bright citrus, herbal botanicals and subtle floral notes. Each ingredient plays a vital role, painting a complete & balanced picture to be enjoyed throughout the night.