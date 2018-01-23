Governor's Ball Cocktail Recipes: Check Out These Don Julio Tequila Drinks!

Wonder what the stars will be sipping at this year's Governor's Ball following the Academy Awards?
Check out the Tequila Don Julio 2018 Governor's Ball Cocktails created by Charles Joly.
THE PROTAGONIST
Tequila Don Julio Blanco, Pimm’s No. 1, fresh citrus, tonic, cucumber & borage
Ingredients:
1 1/2 ounces Tequila Don Julio Blanco
1/2 ounce Pimm’s The Original No. 1 Cup
3/4 ounce Fresh Lemon Juice
1/4 ounce Simple Syrup
2 ounces Tonic Water
Sliced Cucumber and Borage Flowers for Garnish
Preparation:
1. Combine Don Julio Blanco, Pimm’s, lemon juice and simple syrup in a cocktail shaker with ice. Gently shake and roll in tonic water.
2. Pour over fresh ice in a Collins glass.
3. Garnish: Wrap thin cucumber slice around inside of glass and top with borage flowers.
Inspiration:
The Protagonist, starring Tequila Don Julio Blanco, is the hero of the evening. Refreshing, complex, elegant and celebratory all wrapped up in one beautiful cocktail. The pure essence of the tequila lays the foundation for bright citrus, herbal botanicals and subtle floral notes. Each ingredient plays a vital role, painting a complete & balanced picture to be enjoyed throughout the night.
The Protagonist Cocktail!
The Epoilogue
Tequila Don Julio Reposado, Caffé Amaro, sweet vermouth, tarragon
Ingredients:
1 1/4 ounces Tequila Don Julio Reposado
1/4 ounce Caffé Amaro
1/4 ounce Cocchi di Torino
Light barspoon of 2:1 Demerara Syrup
Long orange twist and fresh tarragon sprig for garnish
Preparation:
1. Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice. Stir to chill and dilute.
2. Pour over fresh ice into an Old Fashioned Glass.
3. Garnish with orange twist and sprig of fresh tarragon.
Inspiration:
Like a great movie, a memorable cocktail menu should be multidimensional. The Epilogue is blend of decidedly warmer, richer flavors, playing off of the carefully aged notes in Tequila Don Julio Reposado. Hints of coffee, baking spices, anise and mellow oak wrap draw you in.
The perfect, broad shouldered sipper that showcases the versatility of aged tequila.
The Epilogue Cocktail