Gus Kenworthy Jokingly Tells Adam Rippon To 'Stop Calling Him'

Gus Kenworthy and Adam Rippon may have our favorite Olympic friendship!
Gus shared a funny little bit about how he and Adam became buds in a funny post on Instagram on Sunday. "Two weeks ago, at opening ceremonies, we met and a friendship began. Today, at closing ceremonies, it ends. @Adaripp, please stop calling me. You're honestly starting to get v clingy and I can't anymore," Gus posted.
The hilarious 'gram totally captures their adorable friendship. Slopestyle standout Gus and figure skater Adam have been making headlines since they met two weeks ago at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
The two athletes, who are the first openly gay athletes from Team USA at the Olympics, shared a smooch at the opening ceremonies and have also been vocal about their personal and professional lives on social media.
Both athletes have spoken out about supporting the LGBT community and talking about their individual Olympic journeys.
Last week, Gus shared a kiss with his boyfriend Matthew Wilkas on national TV after he had a disappointing run during his Games.
He looked back on the moment again on Instagram and wrote, "Kiss Kiss Bish! Didn't realize this moment was being filmed yesterday but I'm so happy that it was. My childhood self would never have dreamed of seeing a gay kiss on TV at the Olympics but for the first time ever a kid watching at home CAN! Love is love is love. Also, shouts to @rightordoyle for being the third wheel of the century. Love you boo!"
It looks like Gus' boyfriend Matthew approves of his man's new friendship too. Matthew shared this pic of all three of them heading to the closing ceremonies and captioned it, "@adaripp has an Olympic bronze, @guskenworthy has an Olympic silver, and I’m still paying off student loans."
We're going to miss seeing this group of guys on TV daily!