Gus Kenworthy Jokingly Tells Adam Rippon To 'Stop Calling Him'

The hilarious 'gram totally captures their adorable friendship. Slopestyle standout Gus and figure skater Adam have been making headlines since they met two weeks ago at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

The two athletes, who are the first openly gay athletes from Team USA at the Olympics, shared a smooch at the opening ceremonies and have also been vocal about their personal and professional lives on social media.

Both athletes have spoken out about supporting the LGBT community and talking about their individual Olympic journeys.

Last week, Gus shared a kiss with his boyfriend Matthew Wilkas on national TV after he had a disappointing run during his Games.

He looked back on the moment again on Instagram and wrote, "Kiss Kiss Bish! Didn't realize this moment was being filmed yesterday but I'm so happy that it was. My childhood self would never have dreamed of seeing a gay kiss on TV at the Olympics but for the first time ever a kid watching at home CAN! Love is love is love. Also, shouts to @rightordoyle for being the third wheel of the century. Love you boo!"