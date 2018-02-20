Gus Kenworthy Shows Off Gruesome Bruises On His Backside After Olympic Fall

"After years of preparation, countless hours of training and numerous injuries it's all over in a flash. At every contest there are three winners and a field of non-winners. This is the Olympics though and nobody here loses. Everybody gave it their best effort, fought hard, endured and made their country, their family, their friends and their fans proud. I'm holding my head high knowing that I gave it my all. I'm proud of what I did here and all those I was representing in the process and I'm very happy for @oysteinbraten, @nickgaper and @abmskier for walking away with medals. I may have worked tirelessly to get here but so did they and I'm proud of them for putting it down when it counts."

Gus definitely has reason to hold his head high. The 26-year-old Olympian has been making headlines in Pyeongchang as one of the first openly gay athletes at an Olympic Games and was hailed for bringing the LGBT community into the spotlight. Earlier this week Gus shared a kiss with his boyfriend, actor Matthew Wilkas, and he said it was awesome that their smooch was captured on-camera.