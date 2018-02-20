Gus Kenworthy Shows Off Gruesome Bruises On His Backside After Olympic Fall

Gus Kenworthy had a rough run at the 2018 Winter Olympics, and he's got the bruises to prove it. The slopestyle skier lost out on his chance to get to the podium this year after he failed to qualify for the finals following a fall on his training run. The fall resulted in a broken thumb and a nasty bruise on his backside.
Gus took to Twitter on Tuesday to show off just how bad his bruise was. He captioned the pic, "A peach hasn't been this destroyed since Timothée Chalamet in Call Me by Your Name.🍑."
Despite the extremely painful-looking injury and his disappointing Olympic run, Gus is looking back on this Olympics as a win. He shared a touching post on Instagram earlier this week about how he was going to deal with the outcome of this Games.
"This photo sums up yesterday for me. I failed to land my run in the final and didn't end up on the podium but, for me, the Olympics aren't solely about the medals. Being here now, out and proud and living my life authentically, I'm walking away more fulfilled without a medal than I did at the last Games with one. Of course I would've loved to have landed my run and been on the podium but it just wasn't my day," Gus wrote.
"After years of preparation, countless hours of training and numerous injuries it's all over in a flash. At every contest there are three winners and a field of non-winners. This is the Olympics though and nobody here loses. Everybody gave it their best effort, fought hard, endured and made their country, their family, their friends and their fans proud. I'm holding my head high knowing that I gave it my all. I'm proud of what I did here and all those I was representing in the process and I'm very happy for @oysteinbraten, @nickgaper and @abmskier for walking away with medals. I may have worked tirelessly to get here but so did they and I'm proud of them for putting it down when it counts."
Gus definitely has reason to hold his head high. The 26-year-old Olympian has been making headlines in Pyeongchang as one of the first openly gay athletes at an Olympic Games and was hailed for bringing the LGBT community into the spotlight. Earlier this week Gus shared a kiss with his boyfriend, actor Matthew Wilkas, and he said it was awesome that their smooch was captured on-camera.
Gus, you get a gold medal for Olympic awesomeness and the best bruises!